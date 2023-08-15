Cold front moving through Georgia Tuesday, drier air arrives Wednesday morning

Monday afternoon was sweltering hot, as thermometers climbed to the mid to upper 90s across the Metro Atlanta area.

Heat index values also climbed into the triple digits, but thankfully, relief is on the way!

Just a sampling of some of the temperature and heat index values around the #Atlanta area... How hot is it where you live? 🔥🥵🌡 #ATLwx #GAwx #ATL pic.twitter.com/RFKnbSv0Uy — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) August 14, 2023

A cold front is moving through North Georgia today, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Metro Atlanta through 5pm.

Futurecast Radar for Tuesday Afternoon Futurecast Radar (HRRR Model) for Tuesday Afternoon

Behind the rain, cooler air will filter into the region, bringing relief to the sizzling hot temperatures the region has endured since early July!

Drier air will also surge into North Georgia as dewpoint temperatures drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The lower the dewpoint, the drier the air, and the more refreshing it will feel.

Futurecast Dewpoint Futurecast (HRRR Model) Dewpoint Forecast. The lower the dewpoint, the drier the air.

As a result, expect morning temperatures to drop as many as 10 to 15 degrees Wednesday morning compared to the previous... well... 6 weeks.

Morning Lows Forecast

Afternoon highs will also take a tumble! While upper 80s may not seem like much of a cool down, bear in mind that the majority of July and early August featured daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s! As a result, the cold front will knock daytime highs down by 10 to 15 degrees.

Enjoy!!

Afternoon Highs





