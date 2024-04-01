Cold front bringing a BIG CHILL later this week

Afternoon temperatures reached 80 degrees on Easter Sunday, and they will continue to reach the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

However, don’t let the warm temperatures fool you!

Another blast of chilly air will return later this week, knocking morning temperatures into the upper 30s to low 40s and afternoon highs into the upper 50s to low 60s.

The big temperature change is due to a cold front that will usher in heavy rain and thunderstorms late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Futurecast Rain and Thunderstorms

Ahead of the rain, morning temperatures will be in the 60s, and afternoon highs will climb to the low 80s.

Afternoon Temperature Trend

Behind the rain, the temperatures will drop quickly! Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s into the lower 60s for the rest of this week.

Morning Temperature Trend

Morning temperatures will be down right chilly!

Closer to Midtown Atlanta, sunrise temperatures will settle into the lower 40s.

However, cities and communities outside of the Perimeter will drop into the mid to upper 30s. In the cooler pockets near more forested areas, temperatures may drop in to the lower 30s.

A spring frost or even a spring freeze is possible by the end of this week!

