Cloudy skies for Veteran’s Day, watching for the next chance of rain this week

I would like to give a hearty “Thank You” to all veterans who have served our country, this day is dedicated to you.

Foggy conditions will linger through mid-morning, however visibility should improve in time for any Parades taking place after 11am.

Cloudy skies will prevail here in the Metro Atlanta area, and afternoon temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Veteran's Day Forecast

However, a cold front will sweep through later today, and it will clear out the cloud cover as the sun sets this evening around 5:30pm.

Dry conditions will prevail for Tuesday and Wednesday, but our next chance of rain arrives on Thursday morning.

Rain showers will arrive just after midnight Thursday, and they will sweep through the Metro Atlanta area through 12pm Thursday afternoon.

ECMWF Thursday ECMWF Model Forecast Radar Data for Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Depending on how robust the shower activity will be on Thursday, as much as 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is possible through midday Thursday.

Futurecast QPF ECMWF Futurecast Rainfall Totals for Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Looking ahead to next weekend, sunshine will settle back into North Georgia for both Saturday and Sunday.

Share Your Veteran’s Day Parade Photos With Me!

