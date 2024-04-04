Chilly mornings ahead as temperatures trend 10 degrees below average for early April

Brrrr! It’s cold out there!

Thursday Morning Update: Temperatures are trending 20 degrees colder in Metro #Atlanta compared to this time yesterday!



Temperatures will stay 10 degrees below average through the end of this week, but they'll spring back up by Sunday. #ATLwx #GAwx #ATL pic.twitter.com/buEMKNgsnB — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) April 4, 2024

An upper level low will drift from the Great Lakes to the Northeast, and the air will swirl counter-clockwise around the low.

As a result, chilly air will continue to be pushed into the Southeast, dropping temperatures down as much as 10 degrees below average for much of Metro Atlanta.

Upper Level Low Temperature Anomalies

Morning lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s through the rest of this week, but afternoon highs will be affected, too!

The cold air advecting south will cause wind gusts as high as 30 mph through Friday, limiting daytime highs to the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday will be chilly as well, with afternoon highs in the low 60s -- approximately 10 degrees below average.

Afternoon Highs

This is a friendly reminder that early April is no stranger to frigid temperatures! Below is a list of the latest freeze dates on record for Metro Atlanta.

Top 5 Latest Spring Freeze in Atlanta

Latest Spring Freeze

Thankfully, the Metro Atlanta area will warm up through the weekend and into next week!

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

