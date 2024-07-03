4th of July Holiday Outlook: Heat, Humidity, and Scattered Storms in Metro Atlanta

The 4th of July is one of my favorite holidays, as it brings pool parties, spectacular fireworks displays, and the Peachtree Road Race!

Whether you are run/walking 6.2 miles or just chilling by the pool this weekend, keep an eye on the temperature and the radar, as Mother Nature will bring heat, humidity, and the chance for scattered thunderstorms this weekend.

Thursday’s Outlook

With humid conditions in place, Thursday morning temperatures will be slow to cool into the mid to upper 70s. Volunteers and runners/walkers at the Peachtree Road Race should hydrate well ahead of time, and continue to visit the water stations along the course.

Starting line conditions will be around 76 degrees, and finish line conditions will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 80s.

Peachtree Road Race Forecast

Post-race, it will be a hot afternoon in Metro Atlanta! Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-90s, but with the humidity, “feels like” heat index values will climb to 100° to 105°.

4th of July Outlook

Forecast Heat Index

As a result, a Heat Advisory will be in effect Thursday from 1pm to 7pm.

Heat Advisory for Thursday, July 4

Friday, July 5 and the Weekend

The heat and humidity continues through the weekend, however a few atmospheric disturbances will kick up scattered showers and storms on Friday afternoon.

Storms will likely form after 12pm Friday, so the day is not a complete washout, but monitor the radar for any outdoor activities through the afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday and Sunday will feature more sunshine, though pop up storms are likely throughout the Metro Atlanta area.

Share Your 4th of July Photos With Me!





©2024 Cox Media Group