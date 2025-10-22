I-75 Northbound shut down after bridge damage found near Mount Zion Boulevard

MORROW, GA — All northbound lanes of I-75 in Morrow are shut down until further notice after damage was discovered on the bridge over Meadowbrook Lane early Wednesday morning.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers are assisting the City of Morrow Police Department with traffic control near I-75 North and Mount Zion Boulevard as repairs get underway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is on site assessing the bridge and working to make repairs. There is currently no exact timeline for when the work will be completed, but officials say some lanes could reopen once crews determine the area is safe.

Traffic from I-75 North is being diverted onto Mount Zion Boulevard, and the WSB Traffic Team is reporting extreme delays stretching back through Stockbridge. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and expect significant backups through the morning.

The incident occurred within the city limits of Morrow. Authorities say any additional inquiries should be directed to the Morrow Police Department.