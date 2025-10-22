Traffic

I-75 Northbound reopens after bridge damage inspection, two lanes remain closed

By WSB Radio News Staff
(� 2018 Cox Media Group.)
By WSB Radio News Staff

MORROW, GA — Traffic is moving again on I-75 northbound in Morrow after an early Wednesday morning shutdown caused major delays for drivers.

The interstate reopened around 7:30 a.m., after being closed since just before 4 a.m. while inspectors examined damage to a bridge overpass north of Mt. Zion Boulevard.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation spokesperson Natalie Dale, two right lanes will remain closed for at least another two to three hours as crews continue to assess the structure.

GDOT says additional repairs will be needed later, but the immediate inspection work has been completed, allowing partial traffic flow to resume.

