FurKids 6.13.23

Meet Dale! He is a young at heart, friendly Terrier mix who loves snuggles, playing, and going on walks. Dale is approximately 7.5 yrs young, is fit and in great shape weighing in at 7 pounds. He is well behaved, well trained and housebroken. He loves car rides and walks well on a leash.

