Lacy is a beautiful gray and white cat, with lots of personality! Lacy loves wet food, being around humans, and playing. If you get to know her, you will surely want to bring her home. Apply to adopt at Furkids.org today!
Listen
news
weather
traffic
9
Traffic
I-75 at Hwy 5Marietta: Crash on I-75/sb at Hwy 5/ Canton Rd (Exit 267) in the left lane. Delays. Use Hwy 41.
Lavista Road near I-285Tucker: Rollover crash Ranchwood Drive at LaVista Rd, 1 right lane of LaVista/wb blocked and delays off I-285