Sale, bullpen lead Braves to extra inning win over Giants

Chris Sale and two relievers combined to blank the Giants as the Braves won the opener of the four-game series 1-0 in ten innings Monday night in San Francisco.

Sale pitched seven scoreless innings while Joe Jiminez and Raisel Iglesias finished off the win with three hitless innings out of the bullpen.

San Francisco starter Blake Snell carried a no-hit bid thru six innings, just a week and a half after throwing his first career no-hitter.

