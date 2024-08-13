Sports

Sale, bullpen lead Braves to extra inning win over Giants

Chris Sale (Getty) SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the bottom of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 12, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Chris Sale and two relievers combined to blank the Giants as the Braves won the opener of the four-game series 1-0 in ten innings Monday night in San Francisco.

Sale pitched seven scoreless innings while Joe Jiminez and Raisel Iglesias finished off the win with three hitless innings out of the bullpen.

San Francisco starter Blake Snell carried a no-hit bid thru six innings, just a week and a half after throwing his first career no-hitter.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

