The Braves beat the Astros 6-1 Monday night in Houston as Austin Riley had three hits including an RBI single in Atlanta’s four run ninth.

The Braves big ninth inning allowed Atlanta to pull away to win the opener of the three-game series.

Game two of the series takes place Tuesday with right-hander Reynaldo Lopez on the mound for the Braves.

