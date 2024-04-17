Real Madrid beats Man City 4-3 on penalties to advance to the Champions League semifinals

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Real Madrid advanced to the semifinals of the Champions League after beating Manchester 4-3 on penalties at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Antonio Rudiger struck the decisive spot kick after the game had finished 1-1 through extra time and 4-4 on aggregate.

Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic both saw their penalties saved in the shootout as defending champion City was eliminated by record 14-time winner Madrid.

Rodrygo fired Madrid ahead in the 12th minute with a twice-taken effort from close range to beat City goalkeeper Ederson on the rebound.

City dominated the game from then on with Kevin De Bruyne leveling in the 76th by lifting a shot high into the net from close range.

The match was tied 4-4 on aggregate after the first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid last week.

Rudiger came closest to scoring in the first half of extra time when he fired over from close range just before the break.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.