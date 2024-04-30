College

Georgia basketball adds big commit from former Kentucky pledge

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia basketball continued to build on its 20-win season with the commitment of Somto Cyril.

Cyril, a 6-foot-10, 253-pound former Kentucky commit, is the No. 9 center in the country according to 247Sports’ Composite ranking.

Cyril was at Georgia on an official visit last month, according to KSR, after getting a release from his National Letter of Intent with Kentucky.

The Bulldogs’ front line is shaping up to be strong, as UGA also has incoming 6-9 freshman Asa Newell arriving in June.

