How Georgia quarterback Carson Beck could gain millions with his return for the 2024 season

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck stands to gain millions with his return to Athens if he and the Bulldogs have the sort of season many expect.

Part of the reason Georgia is a preseason No. 1 is the team shows no signs of letting down when it comes to producing NFL draft talent, according to recent projections.

Between three different media analysts, six different Bulldogs have been projected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Beck, a co-favorite for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, is getting the most hype and that could add up to big dollars if that comes to fruition.

