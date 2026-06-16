Noah Lyles runs a world-best 14.67 seconds to win the 150 meters at Golden Spike meet

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Olympic champion Noah Lyles set the world best time in the rarely contested 150 meters at the Golden Spike meet on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old American sprinter clocked 14.67 seconds to beat a field of runners including Australia's sprint sensation Gout Gout.

Lyles, who won the 100 at the Paris Games and is four-time world champion in the 200, capitalized on a fast start before using his speed to cruise to the finish line.

He beat the previous best set by Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson at 14.92 in April at Miramar, Florida.

Sinesipho Dambile of South Africa finished second Tuesday in 14.78, also beating the previous best, and Gout was third in 14.96.

The 18-year-old Gout set the under-20 world record time in the 200 that was faster than Usain Bolt's best at that age in winning the Australian open title in 19.67 seconds in April.

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