Mecole Hardman scores game-winning touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl

Mecole Hardman ended the NFL season with a touchdown, as he scored the final points of the 2023-24 season.
Hardman caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII. It was Hardman’s second catch of the game, as he hauled in a 52-yard reception earlier in the game.
Kansas City won the game 25-22. It was the second overtime game in Super Bowl history.
You can feel the energy. Absolutely electric. #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/5LmmVGU5XW— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
Read more at DawgNation.com
©2024 Cox Media Group