Mecole Hardman scores game-winning touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Patrick Mahomes #15 after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Mecole Hardman ended the NFL season with a touchdown, as he scored the final points of the 2023-24 season.

Hardman caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII. It was Hardman’s second catch of the game, as he hauled in a 52-yard reception earlier in the game.

Kansas City won the game 25-22. It was the second overtime game in Super Bowl history.

