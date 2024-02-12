Mecole Hardman scores game-winning touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl

Mecole Hardman ended the NFL season with a touchdown, as he scored the final points of the 2023-24 season.

Hardman caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII. It was Hardman’s second catch of the game, as he hauled in a 52-yard reception earlier in the game.

Kansas City won the game 25-22. It was the second overtime game in Super Bowl history.

