Sports

Hawks giving away free ‘Harry the Hawk’ bobblehead to first 5K fans at Wizards game

By Miles Montgomery

Harry the Hawk Bobblehead giveaway at Hawks game (Atlanta Hawks)

ATLANTA — The first 5,000 fans who attend the Hawks game on Monday evening against the Washington Wizards will receive free ‘Harry the Hawk’ bobbleheads, according to Hawks officials.

“Harry the Hawk is one of the most beloved mascots in the NBA. His energy is unmatched, and dance skills are extraordinary delivering an electrifying experience to fans of all ages every time he steps onto the court,” said Hawk officials.

The Hawks have a 2-1 record to start the 2024 season.

The doors at State Farm Arena open at 6:15 p.m. and tip-off begins at 7:30 p.m.

