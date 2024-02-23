Georgia welcomes Northern Kentucky to Athens

ATHENS-----Georgia returns home Friday as the Bulldogs begin their first-ever three-game set with Northern Kentucky.

First pitch at Foley Field is slated for 3:02 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game will be at 2:02 p.m. and Sunday’s contest starts at 1:02 p.m. The entire series will be available on SEC Network+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Series History: This is the first meeting between the schools. The Bulldogs are off to a 4-0 start in the Wes Johnson era. The Norse (2-2) are based in Highland Heights, Kentucky and are members of the Horizon League. They are coached by Dizzy Peyton.

The Rotation: Georgia will go with graduate left-hander Charlie Goldstein (1-0, 2.25 ERA) Friday followed by graduate transfer right-hander Christian Mracna (1-0, 2.25 ERA) on Saturday and sophomore right-hander Leighton Finley (1-0, 0.00 ERA) on Sunday. The Bulldogs have posted back-to-back shutouts and own a 1.91 ERA. The Norse have not announced their rotation. They have a 6.88 ERA.

Windshields Beware: Georgia has blasted 13 home runs as part of its 4-0 start. Seven Bulldogs have at least one home run with junior Slate Alford, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, leading the club with three. Redshirt sophomore Charlie Condon, a consensus preseason All-American, joined the list with a pair of homers in the 15-0 road rout of Georgia State this past Tuesday. Condon ranks among the national leaders with a .714 batting average (10-for-14), a 1.357 slugging percentage and .800 on base percentage. The Bulldogs are averaging 13.3 runs a game with a .350 team batting average. NKU is batting .271 with three home runs on the year.

Rutherford Street Closure: Please note this season that one hour before game time, Rutherford Street, next to Foley Field, will be closed to vehicle traffic until 30 minutes post-game.

Radio Information

Radio: 960TheRef (Jeff Dantzler & David Johnston)

Tickets/Parking/Promotion Information

*General Admission Seating $5

*Foley Field Gates open one hour before game time.

*Free parking is available in the commuter surface lot behind the outfield.

*Please note this season Rutherford Street, next to Foley Field, will be closed to vehicle traffic one hour prior to baseball games until 30 minutes post-game.

*Promotions: Sun.: Anthem Buddies (pre-game) and Kids Run the Bases (post-game)

©2024 Cox Media Group