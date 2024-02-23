College

Georgia welcomes Northern Kentucky to Athens

Charlie Condon (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgia's game against Georgia State at GSU Baseball Complex in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)\r\r\r\r\r\r (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS-----Georgia returns home Friday as the Bulldogs begin their first-ever three-game set with Northern Kentucky.

First pitch at Foley Field is slated for 3:02 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game will be at 2:02 p.m. and Sunday’s contest starts at 1:02 p.m. The entire series will be available on SEC Network+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Series History: This is the first meeting between the schools. The Bulldogs are off to a 4-0 start in the Wes Johnson era. The Norse (2-2) are based in Highland Heights, Kentucky and are members of the Horizon League. They are coached by Dizzy Peyton.

The Rotation: Georgia will go with graduate left-hander Charlie Goldstein (1-0, 2.25 ERA) Friday followed by graduate transfer right-hander Christian Mracna (1-0, 2.25 ERA) on Saturday and sophomore right-hander Leighton Finley (1-0, 0.00 ERA) on Sunday. The Bulldogs have posted back-to-back shutouts and own a 1.91 ERA. The Norse have not announced their rotation. They have a 6.88 ERA.

Windshields Beware: Georgia has blasted 13 home runs as part of its 4-0 start. Seven Bulldogs have at least one home run with junior Slate Alford, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, leading the club with three. Redshirt sophomore Charlie Condon, a consensus preseason All-American, joined the list with a pair of homers in the 15-0 road rout of Georgia State this past Tuesday. Condon ranks among the national leaders with a .714 batting average (10-for-14), a 1.357 slugging percentage and .800 on base percentage. The Bulldogs are averaging 13.3 runs a game with a .350 team batting average. NKU is batting .271 with three home runs on the year.

Rutherford Street Closure: Please note this season that one hour before game time, Rutherford Street, next to Foley Field, will be closed to vehicle traffic until 30 minutes post-game.

Radio Information

Radio: 960TheRef (Jeff Dantzler & David Johnston)

Tickets/Parking/Promotion Information

*General Admission Seating $5

*Foley Field Gates open one hour before game time.

*Free parking is available in the commuter surface lot behind the outfield.

*Please note this season Rutherford Street, next to Foley Field, will be closed to vehicle traffic one hour prior to baseball games until 30 minutes post-game.

*Promotions: Sun.: Anthem Buddies (pre-game) and Kids Run the Bases (post-game)

