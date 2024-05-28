College

While national media hypes Benjamin Yurosek, don’t overlook progress made by Lawson Luckie at TE

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Lawson Luckie (UGA Sports Comm) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Given the success of Brock Bowers, there are high expectations for Georgia’s tight end room.

That tends to be the case when you reinvent the standard of the position in college football.

A lot of eyes will be on Oscar Delp. But with Bowers missing four games last season, we got an idea of what Delp will look like as Georgia’s No. 1 tight end. In games against, Florida, Missouri, Georgia Tech and Florida State, Delp caught 9 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs averaged 41.75 points per game in those four contests, with the offense not missing much of a beat without their All-American tight end. With Carson Beck back at quarterback, Delp has plenty of reps and familiarity in the offense.

