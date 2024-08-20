College

Where things stand with the Georgia offensive line after some preseason shuffling

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Jared Wilson (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson (55) during Georgia's preseason scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — No matter who you talk to in the Georgia program, the offensive line comes up in conversation.

Be it skill players, defensive players or coaches, they’ve all had positive things to say about Georgia’s beefiest group.

“Consistently our o-line — what, they gave up nine sacks last year in total? That’s less than one a game,” outside linebacker Way less than one a game. We have some of the best talent in the world collectively with the best coaches. The coaches take that talent and put it into a system that plays to everybody’s strengths.”

The Bulldogs actually gave up 13 sacks last season, but Chambliss’ larger point still holds true.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!