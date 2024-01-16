What Will Muschamp still means to the Georgia program after moving into analyst role

ATHENS — Will Muschamp will finally be working in the role he was initially brought to Georgia for.

When Kirby Smart first brought Muschamp in during the 2021 offseason, he was supposed to serve as an analyst. But in August of 2021, he was promoted to special teams coordinator. He spent the previous two seasons as a co-defensive coordinator for Georgia while working primarily with the safeties.

In his three seasons as an on-field coach, Muschamp proved to be an integral part of the Georgia machine. He won several big recruiting battles while helping develop the likes of Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith, Chris Smith and Malaki Starks. The latter two went on to become First-Team All-Americans.

So when Travaris Robinson was named Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, many wondered what would happen to Muschamp.

Smart cleared all that up, announcing Muschamp would be moving into an analyst role.

“We are pleased to announce Travaris Robinson as our new Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach,” Smart said in a statement. “Travaris has 17 years of college coaching experience, including over a decade in the SEC mentoring some of the top defenses statistically in the NCAA.

“We are excited about the addition of Coach Robinson and his family to the University of Georgia, while having the opportunity to retain Coach Muschamp and his family on our staff.”

