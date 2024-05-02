Stetson Bennett commands strong interest, even amid vague Los Angeles Rams storyline

Stetson Bennett continues to make headlines, even when he’s not making headlines with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams recently posted photos of starter Matthew Stafford and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on their Twitter account, triggering questions about Bennett’s status and future among the 82 replies on the post at the time of this publication.

Those who have followed the Cinderella career of Bennett — a former walk-on and junior college quarterback, turned Heisman Trophy finalist — understand why so many care.

Bennett, a two-time national championship quarterback and four-time CFP Offensive MVP, is an intriguing football figure who carries great interest.

