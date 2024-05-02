College

Stetson Bennett commands strong interest, even amid vague Los Angeles Rams storyline

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Stetson Bennett (Getty) DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 26: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Los Angeles Rams huddles before a play against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on August 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Getty Images) (Tyler Schank/Getty Images)

Stetson Bennett continues to make headlines, even when he’s not making headlines with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams recently posted photos of starter Matthew Stafford and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on their Twitter account, triggering questions about Bennett’s status and future among the 82 replies on the post at the time of this publication.

Those who have followed the Cinderella career of Bennett — a former walk-on and junior college quarterback, turned Heisman Trophy finalist — understand why so many care.

Bennett, a two-time national championship quarterback and four-time CFP Offensive MVP, is an intriguing football figure who carries great interest.

