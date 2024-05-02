Kendall Milton takes flight for Philadelphia with lucrative rookie free-agent deal

Kendall Milton is on his way to Philadelphia, ready to prep for the Eagles’ rookie minicamp next week.

Milton, an explosive 6-foot-2, 225-pound tailback, signed one of the richest free agent deals after the NFL Draft.

The Orange Bowl MVP will receive a guaranteed $250,000 — a $225,000 salary plus a $25,000 bonus — and could make as much as $795,000 by making the roster or $450,000 by making the practice squad.

Only Arizona receiver Xavier Weaver ($255,000) has a richer rookie free agent deal, per Bleacher Report.

Read more at DawgNation.com