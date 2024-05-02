Georgia’s Kirby Smart highest paid college football coach, signs 2-year contract extension

ATHENS — Kirby Smart signed a two-year contract extension that will take his annual salary to $13 million, highest among collegiate football coaches.

Smart’s new deal, first reported by 247Sports, runs through December of 2033 and includes a $1.75 million raise with annual incentive-laden bonuses worth up to $1.55 million.

ESPN recently ranked Smart as the top coach in college football in unanimous fashion, a sentiment that some have expressed since Georgia won the SEC’s most recent national title with a 15-0 season in 2022.

