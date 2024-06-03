College

What latest game time announcements tell us about the 2024 Georgia football schedule

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Sanford Stadium (UGA Sports Comm) Georgias game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — The SEC unveiled a good chunk of scheduling this week as far as game times. Despite Georgia not having its first game for nearly another three months, the Bulldogs already know kickoff times for six of their 12 games for the 2024 season.

The latest game times we learned were the home opener against Tennessee Tech – 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network+/ESPN+ — and the final home game of the season — a Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET start against rival Georgia Tech.

The days of waiting 12 or six days before learning a start time seem to be a thing of the past when it comes to ESPN’s new scheduling model.

And with Georgia clearly being one of the top teams in the sport, expect Georgia to command a lot of primetime slots, as its schedule already shows.

