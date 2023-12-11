What the first week of the transfer portal tells us about the 2024 Georgia football roster

The transfer portal has only officially been open for a week, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it had been open longer. After just one week, Georgia saw 12 players from the 2023 roster officially enter the transfer portal.

Quarterback Brock Vandagriff, wide receivers Jackson Meeks, Mekhi Mews and Yazeed Haynes, offensive tackle Austin Blaske, defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson, outside linebackers CJ Madden and Darris Smith, inside linebackers Xavian Sorey and EJ Lightsey, cornerback Nyland Green and kicker Jared Zirkel will play somewhere else next season. Of those 12 players, only Vandagriff has so far found a new home. He will play for the Kentucky Wildcats next season.

As for the losses to the transfer portal, there has yet to be a real surprise for Georgia. That isn’t to say there’s one coming, but Sorey was the only player to start a game for Georgia last season and that came in the first game of the year against UT-Martin. Mews was Georgia’s punt returner last season but he was also a walk-on. With programs like Georgia Tech and Syracuse having offered Mews already, it seems like he’ll find what he’s looking for in the transfer portal.

Haynes is the only player that hadn’t completed two years in the Georgia program, as he will be transferring after just one season at Georgia. He signed as a 4-star recruit out of Pennsylvania in the 2023 recruiting class.

Wide receiver has so far been the most impacted position, with two scholarship players and Mews electing to play elsewhere. The Bulldogs could be working at a real numbers deficit at the position if Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith all elect to head to the NFL.

It’s unlikely that Georgia will lose all those players to the next level. But the uncertainty at the position explains why the Bulldogs have been active in the portal in terms of targeting wide receivers. As it stands, the Bulldogs have just two wide receiver commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Even with some of the transfer portal losses, Georgia was going to be active in the portal at the wide receiver position. It was last year and came away with two contributors in Lovett and Rara Thomas.

Georgia has already contacted a handful of portal wide receivers. The biggest name to know right now would be Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys. He’s one of the top players available in the portal, as he has three years of eligibility left. As a freshman at Vanderbilt, he caught 22 passes for 439 yards. One of his top highlights came against Georgia when he scored on a 49-yard touchdown.

Read more at DawgNation.com