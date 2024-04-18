College

What commitment of Ryan Montgomery means for the future of the Georgia quarterback room

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

12/30/23 - Georgia vs. Florida State (90th Capital One Orange Bowl) Hairy Dawg before Georgias game against Florida State in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia’s future quarterback situation did not look great on Saturday.

With Carson Beck, the Bulldogs are more than set for the present. But with him off to the NFL in all likelihood after this season, it’s worth taking the long view of the position.

Gunner Stockton looked plenty adequate while serving as Beck’s backup on Saturday. But Georgia’s third-string quarterback, freshman Ryan Puglisi, was using a cane to walk around as he deals with a knee injury.

Kirby Smart has stressed he wants four scholarship quarterbacks and a capable walk-on. The Bulldogs seemed a long way from that, even when factoring in quarterback commit Jared Curtis. He too was on the sidelines at G-Day, chatting it up on the sidelines with Beck and Puglisi prior to the game.

