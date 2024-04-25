What addition of Jaden Rashada means for Gunner Stockton, future Georgia quarterback room

ATHENS — At last, Kirby Smart has his fourth transfer quarterback.

Arizona State transfer Jaden Rashada announced on Thursday that he would be transferring to Georgia.

Rashada will have four years of eligibility remaining. But unlike most portal additions, Rashada likely won’t be making an immediate impact at Georgia.

The Bulldogs bring back quarterback Carson Beck. By all accounts, he had a phenomenal spring. Should he continue ascending, he could very well be the best quarterback in the country for the 2024 season.

“Carson had a great spring to me. He’s got a quiet leadership, a lot of confidence,” Smart said of Beck after G-Day. “When things aren’t going well, kids and players and the o-line turn to him. He’s got really good moxie out on the field. He never got pressed or frustrated even today. He drove the team down, made some really elite throws there at the end to get us a chance to tie the ball game.

