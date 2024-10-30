Kirby Smart shares his first thoughts on Georgia-Florida reportedly being played in Atlanta, Tampa

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has always had strong thoughts on where Georgia-Florida should be played. And following a report from Brett McMurphy of The Action Network that the game will be played in Atlanta in 2026 and Tampa in 2027 before returning to Jacksonville, Fla., in 2028, Smart has shared his thoughts on the future of the rivalry.

No deal has been announced between Georgia and Florida, but Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan teased that it could become official as early as this week.

“It’s been talked about and debated for a long time — for a while, since we’ve known the Jacksonville renovation was going to occur,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches Teleconfernce call. “I think the parties involved did a great job of managing it. I think Jacksonville did a great job stepping up and making it worthwhile for both universities. I’m excited about the opportunity to play at two different locations, so that’ll be unique. Maybe we learn from those two experiences.”

Read more at DawgNation.