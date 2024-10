ATHENS — With Dan Jackson officially ruled out for the first half of Saturday’s game against Florida, freshman KJ Bolden will be thrust into a starting role.

Normally this would be a big deal. The 5-star freshman was one of the star signees in Georgia’s 2024 class. To this point in the year, he’s been the most productive freshman for Georgia.

But this is the eighth game of the season for Georgia. He’s not really a wide-eyed freshman anymore.

Read more at DawgNation.