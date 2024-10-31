12-team College Football Playoff stipulations unraveled, first rankings next week

ATHENS — Perhaps it’s only appropriate the first set of College Football Playoff rankings will come out next Tuesday night, as the nation’s presidential election gets decided.

After all, 2024 has represented a whole new world and direction for collegiate football.

New CFP executive director Rich Clark, a 38-year Air Force veteran chosen last November to replace the retired Bill Hancock, spent time with AJC-DawgNation and others on a national zoom call on Wednesday to review and explain how the newly expanded 12-team playoffs will operate moving forward.

Read more at DawgNation.