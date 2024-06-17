Updated point spreads have Georgia favored in road games against Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss

We’re now just 10 Saturdays from the start of the college football season. And we’ve got some updated lines for the biggest games of the season. Georgia is involved in plenty of those.

Circa Sports put out opening lines for six Georgia games for the upcoming 2024 college football season. Unsurprisingly, the Bulldogs are favored in all of those games.

Georgia is expected to be one of the top teams in the country this coming season, as these lines only further indicate.

The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Carson Beck, who is seen as perhaps the top quarterback in the country this coming season. But he’s not the only talented player on the Georgia roster, as Georgia has the likes of Smael Mondon, Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams all back on the defensive side of the ball.

