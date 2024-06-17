College

Updated point spreads have Georgia favored in road games against Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Smael Mondon (UGA Sports Comm) Smael Mondon in Georgia's game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

We’re now just 10 Saturdays from the start of the college football season. And we’ve got some updated lines for the biggest games of the season. Georgia is involved in plenty of those.

Circa Sports put out opening lines for six Georgia games for the upcoming 2024 college football season. Unsurprisingly, the Bulldogs are favored in all of those games.

Georgia is expected to be one of the top teams in the country this coming season, as these lines only further indicate.

The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Carson Beck, who is seen as perhaps the top quarterback in the country this coming season. But he’s not the only talented player on the Georgia roster, as Georgia has the likes of Smael Mondon, Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams all back on the defensive side of the ball.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!