‘Unconquered’ Florida State football commemorates ACC Championship season

ATHENS — Georgia stars opted-in, a handful of Florida State stars opted out, and the Bulldogs romped to an Orange Bowl victory.
Georgia’s 63-3 victory over the Seminoles ranked as the most lopsided in bowl history and goes down as the worst loss in Florida State history.
And yet, the Seminoles featured the word “unconquered” on their ACC championship rings, noting a 13-0 record.
To be fair, Florida State was unconquered through the ACC Championship Game before being left out of the four-team CFP field.
