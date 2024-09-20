Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins continues to be a bright spot on injured Georgia defensive line

ATHENS — Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is easily having his most impactful season as a Georgia Bulldog.

That he’s playing so well when the Bulldogs are short-handed on the defensive line makes his performance all the more impressive.

“I’ve watched Ty grow,” linebacker Jalon Walker said. “He had his battle, his injuries in the past. I’ve watched him practice, seeing him progress throughout the fall camp, getting back into his groove, it’s exciting to see. Can’t wait for him to go throughout the rest of the season.”

Injuries have been such a large part of Ingram-Dawkins’ story at Georgia, as he battled a foot injury for much of the 2023 season.

