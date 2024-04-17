Transfers Xzavier McLeod, Jake Pope impress during Georgia spring game

ATHENS — There was a lot of buzz this spring around offensive transfers Colbie Young and Trevor Etienne. Young’s size makes him a fascinating red zone target for Carson Beck, while Etienne emerged as a leader in Georgia’s running back room.

But those weren’t the only transfers Georgia added to its roster, as they make up just two of Georgia’s seven transfer additions. Five of those players are on the offensive side of the ball.

The defensive newcomers also had strong performances on G-Day, turning more than a few heads.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod came away with 2.0 sacks on the afternoon, the most of anyone participating in the scrimmage.

It was undoubtedly a good day for the South Carolina transfer. Now, head coach Kirby Smart wants to see more of those.

