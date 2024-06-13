Three things that separate Georgia from Ohio State as the No. 1 team to start the 2024 season

Georgia and Ohio State are widely seen as the top two teams in college football entering the 2024 season. Some have Ohio State at No. 1, buoyed by its impressive transfer portal haul and the fact that Jim Harbaugh is no longer on the Michigan sidelines.

For Georgia, it’s the fact that the Bulldogs recruit and develop better than almost anyone. Helping Georgia as well is that Nick Saban retired from coaching, removing a frequent antagonist for the Bulldogs.

In all likelihood, these two teams will make the College Football Playoff. If either side misses a 12-team College Football Playoff, they will face serious questions. They could very well face off in the national championship game, should it get to that point.

But entering the 2024 season, there are a few key separators between the two programs, which explain why more are likely to see Georgia as the No. 1 team over Ohio State to start the season.

