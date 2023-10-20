Tennessee has Alabama on edge, stage set for epic Third Saturday in October matchup

Nick Saban wants to see Alabama play with an edge, and there should be plenty of incentive for the Tide to do just that.

Alabama looks to avenge last season’s 52-49 loss to the Vols at 3:30 p.m. (TV: CBS) on Saturday.

That UT win snapped what had grown to a 15-game win streak in the storied “Third Saturday in October” rivalry.

Saban is pushing all the buttons he can to get a premium effort from his program, proof positive Tennessee has Alabama in an “Orange Alert” phase.

“I think the big thing for our guys is we have played well when we’re a little bit upset and have an edge to us,” Saban said this week. “That’s something that we have to go into this game with.”

Saban took another measure, as well, taking a page out of Kirby Smart’s playbook and calling for his fans to make a difference.

Coach Josh Heupel’s third edition of Tennessee football is doing things in a more powerful manner, averaging a league-high 231.3 yards per game rushing, led by Jaylen Wright’s 571 yards on the ground.

Heupel’s ability to win games with a more conventional offensive attack and defense shows his coaching chops.

