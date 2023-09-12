Tate Ratledge sounds off on Georgia offensive line play: ‘Lot of room for improvement’

ATHENS — Tate Ratledge knows there’s no point in sugarcoating it.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Georgia offensive line has not played up to its potential.

“Definitely a lot of room for improvement,” Ratledge said. “Got to be more physical, get more movement and open holes for our backs to hit. Personally, it was not up to our standard. I think there’s a lot of ways to improve that, and it all starts in practice with how we approach things.”

After rushing for 159 yards against UT-Martin, Georgia put up only 99 yards against Ball State. Georgia had just a single rush longer than 15 yards and that came courtesy of wide receiver Dillon Bell.

