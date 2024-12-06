College

Steve Sarkisian: Confident in Quinn Ewers, but aware Arch Manning could provide spark vs. Georgia

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Steve Sarkisian (Getty) AMES, IA - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball as Steve Sarkisian head coach of the Texas Longhorns watches on in the first half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images) (David Purdy/Getty Images)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Steve Sarkisian pulled Quinn Ewers with his team down 20-0 and 4:43 left in the second quarter of Texas’ game with Georgia earlier this season.

It could happen again when the Longhorns and Bulldogs meet at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game if Ewers struggles or the Texas head coach decides Arch Manning gives him a better chance to win with his mobility.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows that and has said as much and will be prepared for the rising young star.

“He’s what everybody thought he was: He’s athletic, smart, thick, great thrower, (and) he can run their entire offense while at the same time creating designed runs or off-schedule runs,” Smart said.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!