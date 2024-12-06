Steve Sarkisian: Confident in Quinn Ewers, but aware Arch Manning could provide spark vs. Georgia

ATHENS — Steve Sarkisian pulled Quinn Ewers with his team down 20-0 and 4:43 left in the second quarter of Texas’ game with Georgia earlier this season.

It could happen again when the Longhorns and Bulldogs meet at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game if Ewers struggles or the Texas head coach decides Arch Manning gives him a better chance to win with his mobility.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows that and has said as much and will be prepared for the rising young star.

“He’s what everybody thought he was: He’s athletic, smart, thick, great thrower, (and) he can run their entire offense while at the same time creating designed runs or off-schedule runs,” Smart said.

Read more at DawgNation.