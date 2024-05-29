Stetson Bennett makes first public comments, points to mental health for 2023 absence

Stetson Bennett was back in front of reporters on Tuesday, speaking as a member of the Los Angeles Rams at OTA’s.

This was the first time the former Georgia quarterback spoke to the media since missing all of the 2023 season while on the non-football illness list after being taken by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bennett did not play in a single game for the Rams last season.

Bennett declined to go into the specifics as to why he was not around the team last season, only pointing to mental health. Bennett added that he was happy to be back with the Rams and to be playing football once again.

