Stakes high as Georgia and Alabama meet again for SEC Championship

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs are back in familiar territory this weekend, playing for an SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Saturday marks Georgia’s fifth straight appearance in the title game and its eighth trip in nine years.

Head coach Kirby Smart says that level of consistency is something the program takes pride in.

“That’s crazy to think about. If somebody told me that I might have relaxed a little more — 8 of 9 years,” he joked.

Some believe conference championships hold less meaning now that the College Football Playoff has expanded. Smart disagrees, calling the SEC Championship a major milestone for any team tough enough to reach it.

“SEC Championship Game is an awesome opportunity for our guys,” he said. “You earn the opportunity to play in this game, it’s not given. This was not picked by a committee — it was on the field.”

Georgia is seeking back-to-back SEC titles, and a win would give the Bulldogs a first-round bye in the playoff. But there’s a major hurdle, the Dawgs have never beaten Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

Kickoff between Georgia and Alabama is set for 4 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.