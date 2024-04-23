Spring game showing for Georgia tight ends only adds intrigue to Benjamin Yurosek arrival

ATHENS — Georgia got its first look at the tight end position without Brock Bowers on G-Day.

Even without the star tight end, who is expected to be taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Georgia still opened the spring game with two tight ends on the field in Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie.

Delp is the clear top tight end for Georgia, even having just 1 reception for 6 yards.

“That’s what Oscar Delp has been. Oscar Delp is the one guy, when Darnell was out Oscar took all the reps,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “When Brock was out, Oscar took all the reps. So Oscar’s taken a lot of football reps and gotten better for us. Lawson stepped up and took on a larger role of that.”

