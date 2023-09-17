College

Shane Beamer: South Carolina could beat Georgia if not for ‘self-inflicted mistakes’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

South Carolina v Georgia ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs (R) shakes hands with head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks following the 24-14 Bulldogs victory at Sanford Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Shane Beamer knew South Carolina could go toe-to-toe with Georgia, and on Saturday afternoon in Athens the Gamecocks proved it before falling 24-14.

“We have a group of fighters, (and) you saw that today,” Beamer said. “I know everybody thought this thing was going to be lopsided and out of hand by halftime -- we didn’t. We know we have a good football team.”

South Carolina charged out to a 14-3 halftime lead to put No. 1-ranked Georgia on the ropes in the nationally televised CBS game.

“Nobody came in the locker room and had a celebration because we were winning 14-3,” Beamer said. “We expected to be in that position. We were controlling the game in the first half.”

But as Beamer noted, the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) deserve credit for how they responded against his Gamecocks (1-2, 0-1) in rallying for the victory.

“We just went toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country,” Beamer said. “We did what we were supposed to do in the first half. Then, second half, give Georgia credit ....

“They showed what a championship team does and why they have won back-to-back national championships coming back in the second half and playing like they did.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!