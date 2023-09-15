Shane Beamer shares why Georgia football offense will have different twist

ATHENS — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer knows to expect the unexpected against Georgia on Saturday.

Beamer, a former assistant under Smart, understands how the two-time national championship coach operates when it comes to not showing any more than what is needed.

“So you know what their base stuff is, you try and prepare for that, you look back at last year, the schemes they ran and the concepts in the run game and pass game and you prepare for those.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are a four-touchdown favorite over the Gamecocks, a team they beat 48-7 last season in Columbia.

Of course, South Carolina was a three-touchdown underdog in 2019 when it upset Georgia between the hedges, handing the Bulldogs their most recent home loss.

Last season, Beamer’s Gamecocks upset Tennessee and Clemson, essentially knocking both teams out of last year’s CFP playoff hunt.

Stopping Georgia on Saturday would require South Carolina to derail UGA quarterback Carson Beck, who Beamer has already taken note of.

