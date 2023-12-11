Sedrick Van Pran accepts Senior Bowl invite, to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Sedrick Van Pran knows what his next step will be, as the Georgia center accepted a Senior Bowl invite, meaning he will hear off to the NFL after the season.

Van Pran has not yet publicly announced whether or not he intends to play in the Orange Bowl against Florida State. Van Pran has started 43 straight games at center for the Bulldogs.

Van Pran took home Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the SEC’s top offensive lineman this past week.

Van Pran started every game for Georgia this season. He was instrumental in leading one of the nation’s most productive offenses, as Georgia ranked eighth in the country in total offense and ninth in scoring offense.

The fourth-year junior from New Orleans has started every game for Georgia over the past three seasons. He has been a rock for the Georgia offense that has saw stars Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Amarius Mims all miss time this season.

Van Pran’s leadership played a huge role in Georgia winning the last two national titles, along with the first 12 games of the season.

“He was a tremendous leader. We knew when he decided to come back it would impact our team in more ways than snaps and blocks,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He would be a major figure in pushing guys to be excellent, to reach their goal. He’s one of the most driven, dynamic leaders I’ve ever been around. He just cares so much and is so selfless. His practice habits this week alone have been stuff of legend, and we’ll be showing videos of how much effort, how far he covers down, how important it is to him. He’s one of the guys that doesn’t look out for himself. He pushes everybody, and that’s hard to find, and he’s certainly a super high-quality leader.”

