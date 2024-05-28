College

SEC spring meetings: Jaden Rashada-Billy Napier among lawsuits representing changing times

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Greg Sankey (UGA Sports Comm) The Georgia Bulldogs celebrated back-to-back national championships in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

DESTIN, Fla. — Greg Sankey noted the irony in the Bob Dylan song he quoted near the start of his SEC commissioner tenure in 2015.

“There’s been a lot, obviously, that’s taken place over the last decade,” said Sankey, who recently completed his ninth year leading the conference. “Looking back to my first media days presentation (in 2015), I was quoting Bob Dylan at the time ….

“The Times They Are a-Changin, and that was an understatement, it turns out — that was the understatement of the decade.”

SEC presidents, chancellors, athletic directors and coaches are gathering at the Hilton Sandestin Golf Resort & Spa this week to discuss several pressing and complex issues that have arisen in collegiate sports.

