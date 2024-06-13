SEC Network analysts explain why Georgia can handle one of the more difficult SEC schedules

We gained a little more intel on the Georgia football schedule for the 2024 season, as the league announced several more game times for the upcoming season.

While we still don’t know the game times and TV networks for key contests such as Texas, Ole Miss and Tennessee, the announcement gave SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic a chance to take a wider look at Georgia’s schedule.

“Their road schedule is just something else,” Cubelic said on the SEC Network broadcast. “I want to say this about Georgia’s schedule quickly before we get too far into it. And this where things get tricky when we talk schedules. If you take the Georgia logo off this schedule and put just about any other team in college football on it, we’re talking about it the way we talk about Florida’s schedule.”

Georgia has road games against Kentucky, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss. There are also neutral site games against Florida and Clemson as well. That’s a brutal schedule, with Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Clemson all seen as playoff contenders.

