College

SEC Network analysts explain why Georgia can handle one of the more difficult SEC schedules

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) ATLANTA, GA  Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2023 SEC Championship, played December 2nd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Photo credit Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications. (Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

We gained a little more intel on the Georgia football schedule for the 2024 season, as the league announced several more game times for the upcoming season.

While we still don’t know the game times and TV networks for key contests such as Texas, Ole Miss and Tennessee, the announcement gave SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic a chance to take a wider look at Georgia’s schedule.

“Their road schedule is just something else,” Cubelic said on the SEC Network broadcast. “I want to say this about Georgia’s schedule quickly before we get too far into it. And this where things get tricky when we talk schedules. If you take the Georgia logo off this schedule and put just about any other team in college football on it, we’re talking about it the way we talk about Florida’s schedule.”

Georgia has road games against Kentucky, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss. There are also neutral site games against Florida and Clemson as well. That’s a brutal schedule, with Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Clemson all seen as playoff contenders.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!