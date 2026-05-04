SEC leading Georgia completes sweep of Missouri

The No. 5-ranked Georgia Bulldogs handled the Missouri Tigers on Sunday, 14-4, to complete a sweep, improving to an SEC-best 18-6 record.

Fast Facts

Caden Aoki (7-0) was dominant in his start on the mound for the Bulldogs. The senior retired the first 10 batters of the game and held the Tigers to three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts through six innings of work.

The Bulldogs were diligent at the dish, with the first seven out of nine batters working full counts, leading to an early bullpen call for the Tigers.

After senior Ryan Black made a sensational diving catch in the top of the second, he started the offensive party for Georgia in the bottom half of the inning, with a two-run home run to right-center field. Black collected another two-out RBI in the fourth on a bloop single that found the center field turf.

Senior Bryce Calloway blasted his first home run since March 24th, a three-run shot to right in the bottom of the third.

In the same inning, junior Tre Phelps delivered a three-run longball of his own, this time off the center of the scoreboard in right field to cap a seven-run Georgia third inning.

Senior Kolby Branch joined the three-run home run parade an inning later, blasting a 3-1 fastball to plate the Bulldogs’ 13th run.

Key Quotes

Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson

On the improvement of the pitching staff this weekend…

“I’ve coached this game a long time, and this may be the staff that has thrown the most strikes ever in the bullpen, and then it wasn’t converting to the game. You can’t keep saying it is obviously the same thing over and over again. You’re going to get a different result. We had to go to some visualization and do some different stuff to get guys to believe in themselves when they get right out there as opposed to just being a bullpen All-American.”

#12 Caden Aoki I Sr. I RHP

On his largest area of growth throughout the season…

“I just had to start believing in my stuff 100 percent. You can believe in yourself 98 percent and whatnot, but really being 100 percent convicted in every single pitch and knowing how good I am and going out there and having fun has really been the difference maker.”

#11 Bryce Calloway I Sr. I 1B

On changing his mentality…

“I got over the hump of being one-minded. We really opened up our offense and started burning a little bit. When we come in, people think that all we do is hit homers. We’ve been able to bear down on the approach of using the entire field. Hitting balls doesn’t lie. When you’re strong enough, you’re going to catch it a little bit more out in front; it’ll turn into a homer. I think that’s been the big approach change.”

Up Next

No. 5 Georgia (38-11, 18-6 SEC) will host LSU next weekend, with game one of the three-game series slated for 6 p.m. on Friday, May 8. The game will be available to stream on SEC+ and the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network.