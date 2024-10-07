SEC football odds: Georgia giant favorite, Texas-Oklahoma headlines action

ATHENS — Georgia opened as a 34-point favorite over Mississippi State, but it’s a safe bet the only line play Kirby Smart is interested in will take place in practice.

The No. 5-ranked UGA Bulldogs (4-1, 2-0) know they have work to do, and no margin of victory against the depleted Maroon Bulldogs (1-4, 0-2) will take away from that fact.

It figures to be another interesting week of SEC action, where up can turn down quickly, and vice versa.

The Texas-Oklahoma rivalry will take center stage, as the No. 1-ranked Longhorns look to avenge last year’s shocking upset loss to the Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game’s SEC debut.

