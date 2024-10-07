College

SEC football odds: Georgia giant favorite, Texas-Oklahoma headlines action

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Malaki Starks (Getty) STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 12: Dillon Johnson #23 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs is tackled by Malaki Starks #24 and Tramel Walthour #90 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the game at Davis Wade Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia opened as a 34-point favorite over Mississippi State, but it’s a safe bet the only line play Kirby Smart is interested in will take place in practice.

The No. 5-ranked UGA Bulldogs (4-1, 2-0) know they have work to do, and no margin of victory against the depleted Maroon Bulldogs (1-4, 0-2) will take away from that fact.

It figures to be another interesting week of SEC action, where up can turn down quickly, and vice versa.

The Texas-Oklahoma rivalry will take center stage, as the No. 1-ranked Longhorns look to avenge last year’s shocking upset loss to the Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game’s SEC debut.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!