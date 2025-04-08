College

Georgia baseball readies for Presbyterian with No. 1 Arkansas on deck in SEC play

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Wes Johnson (UGA Sports Comm) Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson during Georgia's game against Auburn at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Georgia baseball suffered its first SEC sweep of the season at Texas last weekend, but the Bulldogs won’t be spending too much time looking back.

Certainly, not with No. 1-ranked Arkansas (30-3, 11-1 SEC) coming to Foley Field for a three-game series on the heels of outscoring Missouri 51-9 in a three-game sweep in Fayetteville last weekend.

Georgia (29-5, 8-4) dropped to No. 6 in both Baseball America (from No. 4) and Perfect Game (from No. 2), and the Bulldogs are now No. 7 (down from No. 3) in the D-1 Baseball rankings as a result of the losses to the No. 2-ranked Longhorns (26-4, 11-1).

The Bulldogs lost 5-1 on Friday in Austin, 7-4 on Saturday and dropped a 4-3 decision in 10 innings on Sunday.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!