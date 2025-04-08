Georgia baseball readies for Presbyterian with No. 1 Arkansas on deck in SEC play

Georgia baseball suffered its first SEC sweep of the season at Texas last weekend, but the Bulldogs won’t be spending too much time looking back.

Certainly, not with No. 1-ranked Arkansas (30-3, 11-1 SEC) coming to Foley Field for a three-game series on the heels of outscoring Missouri 51-9 in a three-game sweep in Fayetteville last weekend.

Georgia (29-5, 8-4) dropped to No. 6 in both Baseball America (from No. 4) and Perfect Game (from No. 2), and the Bulldogs are now No. 7 (down from No. 3) in the D-1 Baseball rankings as a result of the losses to the No. 2-ranked Longhorns (26-4, 11-1).

The Bulldogs lost 5-1 on Friday in Austin, 7-4 on Saturday and dropped a 4-3 decision in 10 innings on Sunday.

